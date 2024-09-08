AttualitàCilento

Capaccio Paestum, addio al musicista Pasquale Curcio

Pasquale aveva 59 anni ed era molto conosciuto, apprezzato e stimato, non solo nella comunità capaccese

Di Redazione Infocilento

Una brutta notizia ha colpito la comunità di Capaccio Paestum: il noto musicista e chitarrista, Pasquale Curcio è venuto a mancare improvvisamente.

Pasquale aveva 59 anni ed era tanto conosciuto, apprezzato e stimato, non solo nella comunità capaccese, aveva collaborato con artisti di fama internazionale e la notizia della sua scomparsa, diffusasi nel cuore della notte appena trascorsa, ha lasciato incredulità e dolore.

L’uomo sarebbe morto, stando alle prime informazioni, a causa di un infarto improvviso.

Lutto nella comunità di Capaccio

Sono centinaia i messaggi commossi di cordoglio e ricordo dedicati a Pasquale e che si stanno susseguendo in queste ore.

Pasquale lascia la moglie e due figli e un grande esempio di amore, benevolenza e talento in quanti lo hanno conosciuto.

I funerali saranno celebrati domani, 9 settembre, alle ore 9:40, presso la Parrocchia di San Vito sita a Capaccio Scalo.

